Coronavirus count nears 16,500 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus count reached 16,473 in Pakistan as 714 new cases reported within 24 hours till Thursday night, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics released by the government stated that 6,340 cases existed in Punjab, 6,053 in Sindh, 2,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,049 in Balochistan, 339 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 313 in Islamabad and 66 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Fifteen deaths were reported today, taking the tally to 361 while 4,105 patients recovered from the virus.

The country has conducted overall 174,160 coronavirus tests including today’s 8,249.

The global tally of coronavirus cases jumped 3,253,207, death toll rose to 231,250 and the recovered patients numbered up to 1,024,977.

Speaker NA tests positive

The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has tested positive for coronavirus and self-isolated himself at his residence.

Another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.

In his Twitter message, Asad Qaiser said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

Sindh records 12 deaths

Sindh health department confirmed that the province has recorded 12 deaths on Thursday and 358 patients recovered from coronavirus. The death toll rises to 112 in Sindh, said the health department.

118 patients have recovered from coronavirus and sent homes from the quarantine facility in Sukkur, the deputy commissioner said on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner Rana Adeel confirmed that 118 people have been sent homes after being recovered from COVID-19. The patients were belonging to different areas of Khairpur and suburban parts of Sukkur.

He detailed that 94 patients are currently present in Sukkur’s quarantine centre who belong to Jacobabad, Kashmore and Khairpur.

Adeel added that 58 more people were shifted to the quarantine facility today from Balochistan’s Taftan. Samples of the passengers were sent to Hyderabad for COVID-19 tests.

The deputy commissioner said that overall 152 persons are residing in the Sukkur’s isolation centre.

