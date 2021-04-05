Pakistan records 5,020 coronavirus cases, 81 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,821, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 4,323 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,450 and the positivity rate stood at 9.96 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,362 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,446,697 since the first case was reported.

According to the statistics, 19 patients were declared critical, adding to the total number of patients suffering from sensitive health condition up to 3,587.

Read: CAA extends travel restrictions on inbound flights till April 20

Overall 615,960 people have recovered from the virus including 2,902 who have regained their health from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had suspended inter-provincial transport for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

The NCOC had restricted inter-provincial public transport only on weekends. However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into force from April 10 and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April. NCOC further said that Pakistan Railways will continue to operate passenger trains seven days a week with 70 per cent occupancy.

Comments

comments