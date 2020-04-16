Pakistan’s coronavirus cases jump to 6505, death toll at 124

ISLAMABAD: The total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has reached 6,505 as the country recorded 520 new cases, whereas, 17 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,645 patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll stands at 124.

Punjab’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 3,217, 1,668 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 280 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 145 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

5,540 tests have been conducted as the overall detection tests stand at 78,979.

Lockdown extension

In Pakistan, the government has started the implementation of lockdown measures besides reopening construction sector and also eases restrictions in some areas.

The Sindh government granted conditional permission to specific industries to resume their operations amid coronavirus lockdown. The industrialists have been handed over standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be strictly followed after opening their factories.

However, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that strict lockdown will continue across the province for another two weeks in order to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

Gilgit Baltistan government has announced to begin phase-II of the COVID-19 lockdown after only 56 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

In a positive development in the fight against coronavirus, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported no COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

