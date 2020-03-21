Pakistan must move towards coronavirus lockdown: Bilawal

KARACHI: Stressing that no province can handle the coronavirus situation alone, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called on the federal government to facilitate a lockdown and increase COVID-19 tests and assistance for those in need.

In a series of tweets, he said Pakistan must move towards a lockdown.

“Every hour, every day that we delay is going to make dealing with the pandemic more difficult. We’re already late, should’ve done it earlier, need decisive action ASAP to mitigate this crisis now.”

“At this rate our health system will be overwhelmed. We must learn from the experience of other countries. It’s a question of when not if. Stay at home now until the government makes up its mind. Stay at home to protect yourselves & others.”

The PPP leader said they need the full force of the federal government to facilitate a lockdown, increase tests and assistance for those in need.

“While we hope for the best we must prepare for the worst.”

