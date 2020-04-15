Govt submits report in SC on anti-coronavirus measures

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry has submitted a comprehensive report in the Supreme Court (SC) on anti-coronavirus measures adopted by the federal government to contain the pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The report stated that the health ministry launched a helpline 1166, installed 83 thermal scanners on different locations besides establishing many isolation centres in the federal capital Islamabad. It added that the number of isolated beds is 154 in Islamabad.

The overall number of beds in Islamabad’s quarantine centres is around 300 and more than 850 doctors and paramedical staff were being trained to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The report highlighted that 112 doctors and 108 paramedics were working to contain coronavirus.

The postings of doctors and paramedical staff members have been made in accordance with the number of infections.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan chided his special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, over exhibiting unserious behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC).

The premier’s reaction came after the SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza showed unserious behaviour during his appearance before the top court hearing the matters related to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

PM Imran Khan reprimanded his special assistant over the misconduct and failure to present the federal government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the SC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on April 13 related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis, had expressed displeasure over the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday took first suo motu notice over ‘insufficient facilities’ in the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

