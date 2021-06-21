Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 22,000 deaths by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a decline in COVID-19-related deaths and new cases, as the country registered 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Monday.

According to the national dashboard, 30 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,007.

Statistics 21 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,754

Positive Cases: 907

Positivity % : 2.60%

Deaths : 30 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 21, 2021

Pakistan recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.60 per cent as of the total 34,754 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 907 were declared positive. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 949,175.

With 829 people getting their health back during the past 24 hours, the overall number of the recovered stands at 893,148. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has carried out 14,148,424 tests to diagnose the deadly disease.

Yesterday, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

The NCOC had said that Pakistan has purchased the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach Pakistan in the next week.

“China has been a time-tested friend and it is taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted vaccine supply to Pakistan,” the NCOC said.

