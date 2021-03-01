1,392 new infections, 36 Covid deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 36 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,896, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives and 1,392 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 22,098 and the positivity rate stands at 3.63 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,094 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,568 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 581,365.

A total of 38,338 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 546,371 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,990,176 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments