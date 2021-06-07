Pakistan continues to record decline in COVID-19 cases, positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases is on the decline with every passing day as the positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest 3.02 per cent during the third wave of the pandemic.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 58 more people lost their lives and 1,490 new infections surfaced when 49,285 samples were tested during this period.

Statistics 7 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,285

Positive Cases: 1490

Positivity % : 3.02%

Deaths : 58 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 7, 2021

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 climbed to 933,630 after 1,490 people tested positive for the virus. 3,205 patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

1,820 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 864,931.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab has reported a total of 342,498 cases, Sindh 323,828, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,558, Islamabad 81,766, Balochistan 25,819, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,519, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,642.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the coronavirus restrictions will not be eased till all citizens are vaccinated against Covid-19.

