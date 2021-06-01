Pakistan receives nearly 11.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far received 11,475,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three countries, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of vaccine stocks in Pakistan has obtained by ARY News which showed that nearly 11.5 million doses have been received from three countries so far.

Sources told ARY News that the country has received stocks of vaccines developed by five companies including Sinovac, Cansino, Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine had been arrived in Pakistan from China on February 2, whereas, Beijing had also gifted 1.72 million doses to Islamabad.

1,339,020 doses of vaccine were provided to the country by COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax). Pakistan has gotten 1,238,400 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Covax, sources added.

The number of Cansino doses stands at 416m280, 5 million Sinovac and 4.72 million vials of Sinopharm.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan launched its locally produced PakVac COVID-19 vaccine today amid the ongoing global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry had earlier said in a statement that the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine was being processed at the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) plant, which was set up for this purpose last month.

The National Control Lab for Biologicals of the DRAP will examine the vaccine and give a final approval regarding its use in the coming days.

The National Institute of Health would be able to produce three million doses per month which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries.

