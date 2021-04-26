Pakistan records decline in COVID deaths, new infections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a decline in coronavirus-related deaths and cases, as the country has reported 70 deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 70 people died of Covid-19 in a single day, pushing the national tally to 17,187.

Statistics 26 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,161

Positive Cases: 4825

Positivity % : 9.61%

Deaths : 70 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 26, 2021

As many as 4,825 new infections surfaced during the past day. The national tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 800,452.

The country’s overall positivity ratio of new cases witnessed a minor decline was recorded at 9.61%, according to the NCOC.

Pakistan has overall conducted 11,588,932 tests to diagnose coronavirus with 50,161 in the past 24 hours.

694,046 people have recovered their health back.

Yesterday, three planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had arrived in Islamabad.

According to a National Health Ministry official, three PIA Boeing 777 aircraft have brought one million Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

