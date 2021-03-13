Plane with Covid-19 relief items sent to Iraq on directives of PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has dispatched three planes-load of COVID-related relief goods to the brotherly Republic of Iraq.

The first plane-load was dispatched today in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan. The next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.

Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have a multifaceted relationship, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time.

Last year, Pakistan sent medical supplies to Syria to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies were delivered on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 aircraft.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement had said the shipment sent to Damascus includes medical equipment, 250,000 masks, thousands of protective gear and other health items.

