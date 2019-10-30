Pakistan, Cuba agree to boost cooperation in health sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Cuba have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in health sector, ARY News reported.

The accord was reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Cuba’s Vice President Roberto Morales Ojeda in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in heath sector, joint training program for doctors and paramedical staff and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Cuba. He said that the incumbent government was introducing large-scale reforms in health sector.

The special assistant said that the government focused on strengthening primary healthcare system in the country. He said that they were introducing model health care system in Islamabad.

Read More: Pakistan, Cuba soften visa regime for diplomats, govt officials

Earlier in the day, Pakistan and Cuba had signed an agreement to partially withdraw visa condition which would allow diplomats and government officials to travel without having visa.

The agreement was signed at the Foreign Ministry where Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan and Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Gabriel Tiel Capote signed the document here today.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the visiting Cuban vice president Roberto Morales Ojeda were also present.

