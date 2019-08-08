Policy being formulated to ban all sort of Indian content in Pakistan

Amid rising tensions between the two neighboring countries, after India took away occupied Kashmir’s special status, a policy is being formulated by the government to ban Indian content in Pakistan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The announcement has been made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said that no Indian movie will be screened in Pakistani cinema or any channel. She added that a policy is being formulated to ban every sort of Indian cultural content in Pakistan.

پاکستان کے کسی سینما میں بھارتی فلموں کی نمائش نہیں ہوگی۔ ڈراموں، فلموں اور اس نوع کا بھارتی مواد کے پاکستان میں نشر ہونے پر مکمل پابندی ہوگی۔ کشمیریوں کے زخموں پر مرہم رکھیں گے۔ ہر وہ اقدام کریں گے جس سے عظیم کشمیریوں کے بے مثال حوصلے مزید بلند ہوں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 8, 2019

Earlier in February, a ban on screening Bollywood films in cinemas across the country was imposed, after tensions escalated between the two nuclear powers. The then information minister Fawad Chaudhry also instructed PEMRA, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, against airing Indian advertisements on Pakistani TV channels.

Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie ll be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai https://t.co/9BPo6LIsVB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 26, 2019

On Wednesday, Pakistan took some important decisions in National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to counter the Indian move of annexing occupied Jammu and Kashmir and decided to downgrade diplomatic ties.

Comments

comments