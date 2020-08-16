Pakistan participates in special virtual session of D-8  commission: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has participated in the special session of the D-8 commission, co-chaired by Turkey and Bangladesh as illegal occupation of Kashmir and coronavirus pandemic was discussed during the meeting, ARY NEWS reported quoting the Foreign Office on Sunday.

Pakistan is a founding member and key contributor to the D-8 activities which also includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Turkey as member states.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the virtual session was attended by D-8 commissioners or representatives and the D-8 Secretary General.

Director General at the foreign office, Tariq Karim participated in the meeting as Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8.

In his remarks, the D-8 Secretary General Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari updated member states on the steps taken by the Secretariat and D-8 Health and Social Protection programme office (D-8 HSP) in order to provide support and strengthen cooperation among Member states in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The D-8 Commission meeting discussed various issues related to preparations for the 10th D-8 Summit to be held in Dhaka. The D-8 Commissioner for Bangladesh briefed on the programme and events being planned for the next Summit.

In his interventions, Pakistan’s Commissioner for the D-8 Tariq Karim appreciated efforts to organize the Special Session of the D-8.

Highlighting unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by Covid-19, he stated that “smart lockdown” policy and other measures taken by the government have led to a significant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan with a notable reduction in new cases and fatality rate.

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s major initiatives to combat the pandemic including $8 billion relief package for vulnerable groups; Ehsas Emergency Cash Program; and “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance international cooperation to combat the pandemic.

While speaking on the occasion, Tariq Karim also apprised the participants of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of a year-long inhuman military siege, communication blackout, and egregious violations of human rights.

He stated that despite widespread international condemnation, the Indian occupation forces continued to brutalize and disenfranchise the Kashmiris.

He stressed the importance of the world community and brotherly nations taking steps to alleviate sufferings of the Kashmiri people and to promote the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

