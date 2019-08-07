Pakistan decides to suspend trade ties with India

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), has decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India, ARY News reported.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership met in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

As per details, the NSC meeting has taken up important decisions in today’s meeting. The meeting has decided to take up the Kashmir issue in the Security Council of United Nations, while August 14 would be celebrated as solidarity with brave Kashmiris.

The NSC meeting also decided to observe August 15 as ‘Black Day’. It was decided in the meeting to review bilateral arrangements with India. The meeting also decides to downgrade diplomatic relations with India.

Earlier on August 4, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had decided to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression across the line of control.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting had condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on civilian population along the line of control (LoC),

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

