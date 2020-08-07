Pakistan continues to record decline in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus cases and fatalities continues to diminish in Pakistan as the country reported 17 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 782 confirmed COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in 24 hours.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 18,494. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,052, according to the NCOC.

Thus far, 2,079,333 tests have been conducted in the country while 258,099 patients have recuperated from the disease.

122,759 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 94,040 in Punjab, 34,432 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,821 in Balochistan, 15,182 in Islamabad, 2124 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 2,287 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Of the total coronavirus-related fatalities, 2,245 occurred in Sindh, 2,162 in Punjab, 1215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136 in Balochistan, 167 in Islamabad, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 55 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 18.9 million

The number of Coronavirus cases across the world has crossed eighteen point nine million while the pandemic has claimed more than 709,000 lives so far.

More than twelve point one million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.

The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over four point nine million and death toll reached over 161,000.

