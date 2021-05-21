Pakistan records sharp decline in COVID cases, positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a sharp decline in daily Covid-19 cases and positivity ratio, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,070 new Covid-19 cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country over the last 24 hours when 51,528 samples were tested.

The positivity ratio of covid-19 infections declined to 5.95 per cent.

Statistics 21 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,528

Positive Cases: 3070

Positivity % : 5.95%

Deaths : 102 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 21, 2021

As many as 102 people succumbed to the virus during the same period, pushing the death toll to 20,089. 4,424 patients are said to be in critical care.

A total of 6,021 people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people recovering to 810,143.

As many as 211,475 anti-coronavirus jabs were administered during the last 24 hours. The total number of fully vaccinated people is recorded at 1,193,441, while 2,631,873 have been partially vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decided to reopen educational institutions in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent.

It decided that outdoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm and takeaways will be allowed 24/7. Tourism will be allowed to operate under stringent COVID-19 protocols.

