Pakistan delegation leaves for FATF meeting in Paris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani delegation left for France on Sunday to attend a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force in Paris, ARY News reported.

The delegation is headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and includes Additional Secretary Finance Sohail Rajput, along with the representatives of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The FATF meeting will discuss steps taken by Pakistan to curb terrorism-financing and money laundering till April 2019.

Pakistan has effectively complied with one of another strong conditions put forward by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) – a regional affiliate of the FATF – to implement measures for curbing black money in the real estate sector.

Earlier in September, Pakistan had submitted its report in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on moves taken by it to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The report was submitted by Hammad Azhar who was heading the 15-member delegation to Bangkok for the FATF negotiations.

He said Pakistan had achieved the targets set by the FATF in the last 4 to 5 months.

It may be noted that, this year, Pakistan has made significant improvements in its systems to fight money laundering (ML) and terror financing (TF) as per international standards.

