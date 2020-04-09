Pakistan demands Afghanistan hand over ISIS-Khorasan leader

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday called in Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan and demanded handing over of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan (ISIS-K) leader Aslam Farooqi who had been arrested by Afghan authorities on 5th of April, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the FO, it was underscored to the ambassador that since the militant leader, Aslam Farooqi, was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations.

It was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of ISIS- Khorasan group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the government of Afghanistan and others concerned, read the statement.

It was further underlined that the two sides should coordinate actions against the menace of terrorism, including through established mechanisms.

Earlier on March 8, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that there were certain powers that did not want to see peace prevail in Afghanistan.

Talking to media here, he had said the Taliban prisoners were expected to be set free soon as had been stated by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He had added that intra-Afghan dialogue will pave the way for talks to chart out the course of their future direction.

The foreign minister had said recent attacks on Muslims in India were a dangerous beginning which could engulf the whole of India if went unchecked.

