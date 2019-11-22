ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark on Friday agreed to cooperate in improving the use of alternate energy optimization resources in producing electricity in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The cooperation was agreed in a meeting between Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and Denmark Ambassador Rolf Holmboe in Islamabad.

The federal minister said that the new alternate energy optimization policy adopted by the country has increased the share of provinces in utilizing alternate energy resources.

“Denmark is a key partner in clean and green energy globally and Pakistan wants to take advantage of it for utilizing its green energy resources to a full extent,” he said.

Read More: CM Balochistan reviews renewable energy policy 2019 proposal

Omar Ayub said that currently, only four percent of the energy needs of the country are fulfilled from alternate energy resources. “We want to increase its share in the energy production to 20 percent by 2025 and upto 30 percent by the end of 2030,” he said.

The minister said that they have planned to raise power production to 20,000 megawatts from alternate energy resources. “We want to take advantage of the resources Denmark is using in producing power from alternate energy.”

The Denmark ambassador applauded the minister for planning use of alternate energy resources and extended his complete cooperation in this regard.

“We are ready to share our expertise and our manpower to help Pakistan in improving its alternate energy resources utilization,” he assured.

