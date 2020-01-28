Pakistan desires resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogues: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Pakistan wants resolution of all disputes, including longstanding Kashmir issue, through dialogues, ARY News reported.

Talking to Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Sakib Foric, who called on him in Islamabad, Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan desires friendly ties will all the regional countries.

He urged the human rights organizations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The Bosnian ambassador said his country will continue to extend diplomatic support to Pakistan for resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

He stressed for enhanced parliamentary exchanges and economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier on January 26, expressing unity with oppressed Kashmiris, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner on 5th of February.

Addressing a workers convention of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Multan, FM Qureshi had urged the international community to play its role for peaceful settlement of decades-old Kashmir issue.

He had said that the world should take notice of grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

