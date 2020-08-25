Pakistan seeks early start of intra-Afghan dialogue: FM Qureshi   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan sought early start of intra-Afghan dialogue for peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of Taliban Political Commission (TPC), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who called on him in Islamabad today, FM Qureshi underscored Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consistent stance that a political settlement was the only solution to Afghan issue.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the peace and reconciliation process, culminating in the US-Taliban peace agreement in Doha on 29 February 2020, the foreign minister underlined that this historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan stakeholders to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

He emphasized the implementation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement, in its entirety, paving the way for the earliest possible commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

The foreign minister also cautioned against ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

For its part, the FM Qureshi stressed, Pakistan will continue to support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for durable peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

He also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties based on amity, shared history and geography and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to enhance its engagement for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi also underscored the need for creating economic opportunities and an environment conducive for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

During the meeting, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar thanked the foreign minister for the invitation and affirmed support for efforts for peace, security and development in Afghanistan.

The delegation also thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to the people of Afghanistan, including for graciously hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades.

