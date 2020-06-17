Pakistan saw notable improvements in business sentiment and macroeconomic policymaking under PM Imran: FT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has brought notable improvements in business sentiment and macroeconomic policymaking and its outlook improved markedly since the victory of Imran Khan, reported UK daily Financial Times.

The international daily newspaper admitted in its report that the present government in Pakistan made effective improvements to provide ease in doing businesses and declared Pakistan as one of the frontier emerging markets for investors.

It said, “The outlook has improved markedly in Pakistan since the 2018 general election victory of PM Imran Khan, whereas, the country has seen notable improvements in business sentiment and macroeconomic policymaking in a short period.”

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has undergone a complete makeover to transform it into the mould of a modern central bank under its new leadership, said the report.

It also stated that investors should not overlook the considerable post-Covid potential of frontier emerging markets. The reasons are straightforward: resilient government balance sheets, improving governance and promising growth trajectories.

Comments

comments