Pakistan generated record electricity in a day on Tuesday: Asad Umar  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that Pakistan generated a record 23,116 megawatts electricity yesterday, ARY NEWS reported.

The power production in the country was recorded at 23,116 megawatts at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, he said while sharing the news on his Twitter account.


Asad Umar said that the record production of electricity in the country stood at 20,811 megawatts, recorded on 24 July 2018, when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power in 2018.

On July 05, Federal Minister Asad Umar said WAPDA produced the highest ever hydel electricity in 2019-20 with an increase of 20 per cent, compared to the previous year.

In his tweet, the minister said the massive hydel capacity increase was taking place with Dasu, Mohmand and Diamir Bhasha Dams being built.

“We need to rely on local renewable energy instead of expensive imported thermal fuels,” he added.

