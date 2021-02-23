Web Analytics
Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia announces new passport fees

Pakistan embassy

RIYADH: The Pakistan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced new fees for issuance of a new or renewal of passport in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came in the wake of the Ministry of Interior’s notification calling for a 50 per cent cut in the fee for 10-year validity passport.

Also Read: Federal govt notifies cut in passport fee

According to the embassy, a ten-year validity passport (normal) having 36 pages will now cost 126 Saudi riyals while urgent 210 riyals. The fee for a five-year validity passport having 36 pages remains unchanged.

The fee for 10-year validity passport (normal) having 72 pages has been reduced to 232 riyals while that of urgent to 378 riyals. The fee for a 200-page passport (normal) has been reduced to 252 while that of urgent to 502.

Also Read: New ranking of world’s most powerful passports for 2021

A person who has lost his/her 10-year validity passport for the first time will have to pay 252 riyals to get a new passport and in case of urgency, 420 riyals.

