Pak Embassy, top US firm sign contract for lobbying services

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Embassy in the United States and top US lobbying firm Holland & Knight have signed a contract in Washington for lobbying services.

The firm will assist Pakistan Embassy in Washington to expand and strengthen bilateral ties in view the political landscape of the United States, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, leading Republican from New York, former Congressman and representative of Holland & Knight firm Tom Reynolds held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States will usher a new era in Pakistan-US relations.

He expressed confidence that Holland and Knight firm will fully assist the Pakistan Embassy to promote Pakistan-US ties.

Tom Reynolds assured that his firm will extend full assistance to Pakistan Embassy for expansion in Pak-US ties on the basis of mutual interest and respect.

 

