Essential Services Act extended for PIA employees

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made six-month extension in the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act for the employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from October 28, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The violators of the Act could face one-year prison and fines, whereas, the PIA human resources department issued a notification in this regards. The law imposed a number of obligations on the PIA employees with regards to the performance of their duties. It read that ‘breach of which is not only a misconduct under Company’s rules, but also an offence under this Act.’

The offences include disobeying any lawful order or attempting to persuade any person to disobey any such order; without reasonable abandons such employment or absents himself from work or refuses to work or to continue to work; departs from any area specified in an order under regulations without the consent of the authority.

Earlier in April, the federal government had imposed the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 for the smooth functioning of flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for a period of six months.

The latest order had come into immediate effect after being notified by the Ministry of Interior in order to continue special flight operations amid coronavirus crisis.

The directives had been issued to all classes of employment in the national flag-carrier for the maintenance of smooth functioning of flight operations, public safety and welfare of people, read the notification.

Comments

comments