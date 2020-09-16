Pakistan, EU agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and European Union (EU) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, ARY News reported.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and EU ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed to continue consultations on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

FM Qureshi said that mutual cooperation between Pakistan and EU in various fields is commendable. He apprised the EU Ambassador about the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian force in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that Union should pressure India to stop the atrocities and release the innocent Kashmiris detained in Indian prisons immediately.

Earlier on July 1st, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had held a telephone conversation with European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

During the telephone call, the two top diplomats had discussed a range of matters, including bilateral ties, situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and peace process in war-torn Afghanistan.

Underscoring the need for collective efforts on Afghan peace, FM Qureshi had said that restoration of peace in Afghanistan was vital for stability in the region.

