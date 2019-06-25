BRUSSELS: Pakistan and the European Union on Tuesday signed the strategic engagement plan for steering their bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with representative of the Union Federica Mogherini, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Strategic engagement plan is a long-term resolve to further boost cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union.”

He said that this framework included understanding to promote mutual peace and prosperity, trade and investment, migrant issues, sustainable development, energy, education and culture.

The minister said the two sides would also cooperate and learn from each other’s best practices in cyber security, money laundering and coping with any crisis situation.

He said, “The project will brighten new prospects in knowledge exchange, people to people contacts, development projects and good governance.”

Qureshi maintained that Pakistan and the EU were committed to close cooperation under the title of ‘Re-Admission Agreement’. “We will hold composite dialogue on migration and movement in larger interest of our citizens”, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan and the European Union would work to further expand and solidify trade and investment relations under the umbrella of SEP.

Qureshi said that Pakistan’s foreign policy lied in relation between peace and development which were inseparable.

He said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are committed to peaceful neighborhood, strong relations with key stakeholders, and in integration with regional and international economies.”

