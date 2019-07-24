Pakistan wants to expand bilateral ties with Singapore: President Alvi    

ISLAMABAD: President Dr.Arif Alvi here on Wednesday said that Pakistan wanted to expand its bilateral relations with Singapore, ARY News reported.

Talking to the high commissioner-designate of Pakistan to Singapore, Ms. Rukhsana Afzaal, who called on him in Islamabad today, Dr. Alvi said underscored the need for expanding trade volume between the two countries. He advised Afzaal to take proactive measures to enhance the quantum of bilateral trade and also work towards recommencing meaningful negotiations on free trade agreement between the two countries.

The president also advised the ambassador-designate to persuade the Pakistani entrepreneurs in Singapore to benefit from investment-friendly environment in Pakistan.

Read More: Investors of Singapore are taking keen interest in Pakistan: Zaidi

Earlier on February 25, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi had said Singapore’s investors had pledged their confidence into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

He had been addressing a ceremony in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the metropolis.

Mr Zaidi had said investors of Singapore were taking keen interest in Pakistan as the country was offering business-friendly environment in the diverse fields.

The minister had said two giant technology based companies had also shown their intentions for investments in Pakistan.

