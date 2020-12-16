Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions on Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States, ARY News reported

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan remains opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle.

The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding, added FO spokesperson.

Zahid Hafeez said Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals,” the FO statement reads.

On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting NATO member Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate (SSB), its chief Ismail Demir and three other employees over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

In his first public comments on the move, Erdogan said that problems stemming from the sanctions would be overcome and vowed to ramp up efforts towards an independent defence industry, while criticising Washington for sanctioning a NATO ally.

