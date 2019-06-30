Pakistan expresses concern over Afghan fans’ attack on Pakistani supporters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday expressed concern with Afghanistan over the attack of Afghan fans on Pakistani cricketers and supporters after the match, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan has serious concerns with Afghanistan over the attack of some Afghan fans on Pakistani cricketers and supporters,” said Foreign Office in a statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pakistan has demanded sports and law enforcement authorities to conduct detail inquiry into the matter and made the people accountable involved in the incident.

After Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan, an Afghan fan tried to attack Wahab Riaz. The picture shows him being tackled to the ground by an ICC official.

A group of Afghanistan fans reportedly gained illegal entry into Headingley Cricket Ground and clashed with security officials, Pakistan fans as well as members of the media.

It must be noted that Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in a nail-biter World Cup 2019 match.

Comments

comments