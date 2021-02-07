Pakistan expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Uttarakhand disaster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand India.

In a tweet today, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan’s thoughts are with the families of the victims.

He prayed for the safety and early rescue and recovery of those missing.

Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by glacier break-off in Uttarakhand. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We pray for the safety and early rescue and recovery of those missing. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 7, 2021

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

“The actual number has not been confirmed yet,” but 100 to 150 people were feared dead, Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand state where the incident occurred, told Reuters.

A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down a river valley.

“It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone,” Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of Raini village, told Reuters by phone. “I felt that even we would be swept away.”

