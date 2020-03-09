Pakistan extends closure of border with Afghanistan for week

QUETTA: Pakistan has extended closure of its border with Afghanistan at Chaman for a week, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan was closed on March 02 for a week amid apprehensions of outbreak of coronavirus.

Pak-Afghan bilateral border trade activities have completely came to halt due to coronavirus fears.

The border with Iran, which was closed for last 16 days, is expected to open partially today, according to sources.

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistani pilgrims coming in from Iran via Taftan border crossing. Yesterday 137 people made their way into Pakistan from the Immigration Gate, sources said.

Pakistan’s border authorities have said that all pilgrims making their way to Pakistan from Iran had been kept at isolated, quarantined areas at the Town Hall and Pakistan House, away from the general public.

Presently, 3,477 pilgrims have been kept at quarantine in Taftan, sources said.

Islamabad closed its border crossings with Iran, which has reported deaths and widespread infections — making it one of the hardest hit countries outside the virus epicenter China.

