Pakistan to get off FATF’s grey list soon: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that Pakistan had made significant progress to get off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan had already addressed 27 points of the FATF Action Plan while the remaining six items will be addressed by February 2021.

The PTI-led government got 14 FATF-related bills approved from the parliament, he said, adding that Pakistan’s legal effort hailed as a role model for other countries to follow during the plenary meeting of the FATF.

He said that Pakistan will get off FATF’s grey list soon.

Earlier on October 25, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar had said that Pakistan was undergoing two action plans at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Hammad Azhar had taken to Twitter and said that Pakistan was undergoing two action plans at FATF. He had added, “One being the most challenging and comprehensive ever given to any country.”

The federal minister had said that the laws passed through the parliament focus on both October evaluation and upcoming evaluation planned mid next year, whereas, the legislations reflect clearance of the backlog of the last 10 years.

