Pakistan felicitates Afghanistan on successful elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday congratulates the people and government of Afghanistan on successful holding of presidential elections, ARY News reported.

In a statement released from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the people of Afghanistan particularly deserve appreciation for their clear decision to continue with the democratic course despite serious hurdles and challenges.

He said, “We sincerely hope that the new government elected through a free, fair and transparent voting process will enjoy the full mandate to take the stalled peace process forward.”

The spokesperson said that it was important for ending the 18 year old conflict through an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement, read the statement.

He maintained that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the new Afghan government towards this end.

Pakistan wanted to see a strong, independent, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as key to regional peace and stability, he said and added, “Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a broad and deep relationship and both countries need to work in close coordination for mutual benefits of their two peoples.”

Read More: Pakistan, China, Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to further strengthening relations

Earlier on September 7, the third round of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan-Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ dialogue to discuss the Afghan peace process and development cooperation had been held in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had chaired the meeting which was attended by Chinese and Afghan counterparts, Wang Yi and Salahuddin Rabbani respectively, along with their respective delegations.

