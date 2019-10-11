Pakistan will continue to fight Kashmiris’ case at every forum: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in the human chain to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir was a testimony to the fact that he will continue to fight the case of innocent Kashmiris at every forum of the world till realization of their right to self-determination.

Talking to media after formation of human chain in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that the day was not far when the valiant Kashmiris will succeed in their freedom movement, Radio Pakistan reported

She said that entire Pakistani nation expressed its resolute support to their Kashmiri brethren for realization of right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said, “The prime minister has reiterated that Pakistan will always be raising the voice of oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.”

The special assistant said that PM Imran has urged the world leaders and international media to play their due role on the issue of Kashmir.

She thanked the media and public for participating in human chain and expressing solidarity for Kashmiris.

