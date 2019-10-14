Pakistan hands over final draft agreement of Kartarpur Corridor to India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has handed over final draft agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor to India, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the final draft agreement was received at the Indian High Commission on Friday, in which Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged.

According to the draft, as many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur, daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

India would provide details of the pilgrims 10 days before their planned visit to the gurdwara built at the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, spent his final days.

The names of the pilgrims would be cleared four days before the date of visit and transport will be provided at zero point on the border.

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in a ceremony on November 11.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

