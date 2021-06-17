Pakistan finalizes bulk purchase deal of COVID-19 vaccines with China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made bulk purchase deal of coronavirus vaccines with China, quoting sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan has made various agreements of buying over 27.5 million vaccine doses of China made vaccines, the sources at National Institute of Health (NIH) said.

The doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines being purchased under the vaccine procurement agreements, according to sources.

“Under the procurement agreements raw material and prepared coronavirus vaccines being purchased from the Chinese companies,” sources said.

Pakistan has signed a deal of the procurement of 23 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, according to sources. Sinopharm will provide vaccine consignments to Pakistan in phases till December this year.

Moreover, Pakistan has made an agreement with CanSino Biologics for over two million vaccine doses and 2.5 mln vaccine doses with Sinovac, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines reported at various vaccination centres in Pakistan.

In Punjab as well as at Karachi’s Expo Center, scarcity of vaccines reported affecting the government’s drive to inoculate maximum citizens in the country.

Comments

comments