Pakistan’s first female Hindu judge ‘a role model’ for her community

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first female Hindu judge Suman Kumari Bodani has said that it was an honor for her to inspire women from the country’s tiny Hindu minority.

“It is the biggest honor for me to become a role model for families in my community,” Bodani said in an interview with Arab News. “Especially for those families and those girls who do not permit their girls to go further in education.”

“Since childhood I wanted to be an advocate and part of the judiciary,” Bodani said, adding, “This field is highly respectable and full of honor, where everyone can come to get justice.”

She said that she wanted to work to improve girls’ education, particularly to raise awareness about its importance during her tenure as judge. “I want to give a message to families who do not support girls education that they should encourage girls to pursue higher education and create their own success, so that they can serve their country as I want to serve my country.”

Hailing from Sindh’s Shahdadkot, the young advocate completed her intermediate from her native town and then received her Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Hyderabad before eventually moving to Karachi to pursue Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST).

Ms. Bodani stood 54th on the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

