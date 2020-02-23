Pakistan expresses condolence over casualties in Turkey, Iran earthquake

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) has expressed condolence over the loss of several lives in the earthquake that hit Turkey and some parts of Iran on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The foreign office in its statement said the government and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by reports of loss of several lives as well as numerous injuries and damage to property as a result of the earthquake that hit eastern Turkey and parts of Iran earlier today.

“We offer our profound condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured in this natural calamity,” read the statement.

“We stand by the brotherly people of Turkey and Iran in this hour of grief and are ready to provide all possible support and assistance,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that seven people including three children were killed in eastern Turkey after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit neighbouring Iran, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Five people were injured and taken to hospital, Soylu said, adding that other people were believed to be trapped under the rubble. “Search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” he said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 9:23 am (0553 GMT), was near the Iranian village of Habash-e Olya, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of six kilometres, according to Tehran University’s Seismological Centre.

It injured at least 25 people and damaged a number of houses in four villages of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, Mojtaba Khaledi, a spokesman for the country’s emergency services, told AFP.

Anadolu said the quake caused damage in several villages in neighbouring Van province. The province was struck earlier this month by two avalanches which killed 41 people.

