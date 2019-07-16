Pakistan condoles demise of former Bangladeshi president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan extended condolences on the sad demise of former President of Bangladesh and Chairman of Jatiya Party General Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the tenure of General Hussain as President and his position as Chairman of Jatiya Party were important chapters in the history of Bangladesh.

He said General Hussain also played an important part in setting up the summit of SAARC member countries.

The spokesperson said we wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Hussain Muhammad Ershad was a Bangladeshi Army Chief and politician who served as the President of Bangladesh from 1983 to 1990,

He died on July 14 owing to some physical illness.

