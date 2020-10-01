Pakistan forms board to monitor suspicious investments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has fulfilled another condition of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by constituting a supervisory board to identify banned organizations and their affiliates investing in national savings schemes.

The supervisory board set up by the federal government will ensure enforcement of the National Savings Rules and take action against violators of the rules while preventing money laundering and fundraising for terrorism.

The government will confiscate suspicious investments in national savings schemes and take action against those involved.

Additional Finance Secretary has been appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ministry. Director General Financial Action Task Force has been made a member of the board. Officials from the Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), FMU will also be part of the supervisory board.

The supervisory board will also compile assessment report on suspicious money laundering and terror financing.

Earlier, the parliament had passed the Anti-money laundering (amendment) Act 2020, which came into force forthwith. A major demand of the FATFs fulfilled with passage of this anti-money laundering law, sources said.

The individuals and institutions found to be involved in money laundering will be awarded strict penalties under the law.

Pakistan has fulfilled a major demand to get out of the grey list of FATF.

Comments

comments