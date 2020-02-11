Pakistan, France sign 0.5 million euro technical assistance agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and France have signed a 0.5 million euros agreement to finance technical assistance for capacity building of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board, a project of the Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Ambassador of France, Dr Marc Barety and Country Director of the French Agency for Development, Philippe Steinmetz.

The project would contribute to the government’s strategy to develop green energy and reduce greenhouse gasses emissions.

Last year in Aug, the government of France had committed more than 50 million euros for the up-gradation of two hydel power stations in Chitral and Dargai areas of Malakand division.

According to WAPDA sources, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for this purpose.

The generation capacity of Chitral hydel power station will increase from one to five megawatt and Dargai power station from 20 to 22 megawatt after the up-gradation of these powerhouses. It will also help to meet energy needs of Malakand Division.

