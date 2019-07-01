Pakistan, France discuss security cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The 6th round of Pakistan-France Joint Security Commission Talks was held in the federal capital on Monday to discuss matters related to security cooperation and fight against terrorism.

Defence Secretary Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-Ul-Haq led a Pakistani delegation while the French side was led by Claire Landais, Secretary General for Defence and National Security.

Prior to the plenary session, Landais called on Lt Gen (Retd) Ikram-Ul-Haq in his office during which issues relating to bilateral relations including security cooperation and counter-terrorism were discussed.

Both the sides reviewed the present status of their bilateral relations and expressed their resolve to further enhance and diversify their cooperation in counter-terrorism domain within the framework of the Bilateral Declaration on cooperation adopted in 2011 and the Convention signed between the two sides in 2016.

During the plenary session, both the sides reviewed progress so far made on the issues discussed during the last Security Commission Talks held in France in 2017.

They also exchanged views on the prevailing security environment and strategies to mitigate threats emanating from the existing challenges particularly terrorism.

Both sides held in-depth discussions recognising the relevance of the work done so far and the importance of continuing cooperation in the field of security. They also noted with satisfaction the signing of Academic Cooperation Agreement between National Defence University (Pakistan) and the Institute for Higher National Defence Studies (France).

Towards the end, it was agreed that the next session of the Joint Security Commission will be convened in Paris on mutually agreed dates.

Comments

comments