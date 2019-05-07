Pakistan desires friendly ties with all neighboring countries: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Tuesday said that Pakistan wanted peaceful and friendly relations with all the neighboring countries in the region.

Chairing the 5th meeting of Consultation Council for Foreign Affairs, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to assist in Afghan talks for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He said, “Pakistan is desirous of sorting out all the outstanding issues with India through dialogue.”

The meeting reviewed regional peace and security situation including important international and regional matters pertaining to the foreign policy.

The foreign minister also briefed the members about his recent visit to China and Japan. He told the participants about the nature of Pakistan’s contacts with the regional and international world.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on May 1 had said Pakistan was making efforts for peace in Afghanistan and hoped that they will pay off.

This he had said while talking to an Afghan delegation comprising politicians, journalists, academics and businessmen in Islamabad.

Qureshi had assured the members of the delegation that Pakistan would continue its efforts for peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

