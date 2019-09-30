Pakistan, German Naval Chiefs discuss regional security

The German Naval Chief called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral interest, regional security and bilateral maritime cooperation came under discussion, Radio Pakistan reported.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

German Naval Chief Andreas Krause appreciated the strong naval relations between Pakistan and Germany. He reiterated to further strengthening these relations in the future.

Earlier, the visiting dignitary also laid the floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument at Naval Headquarters.

A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi jointly cut the first metal plate of the first of the four MILGEM Ada class corvette at a graceful ceremony in Istanbul.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his opening speech termed this project as another testimony of the Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood.

