Pakistan gives message of peace with Kartarpur Corridor: Qureshi

UMER KOT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said with Kartapur Corridor initiative Pakistan has given the message of peace to India, ARY News reported.

Qureshi while talking to media persons on Friday in Umer Kot, said the courageous move was taken by the PTI government and the prime minister has approved the corridor project.

The foreign minister said that the next move of the government will be opening of Khokharapar.

He said a delagation of Sikh community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his Doha visit and thanked the government of Pakistan for Kartarpur project.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has initiated work on Kartarpur Corridor Project and the government has acquired land for the phase-I and II of the project. The work of building a bridge on the river has also been in progress, the minister said.

He said Pakistan is serious and prepared for implementation of the corridor project.

The minister said Pakistan desires cordial relations with all countries including India.

Talking on the government’s decision to issue e-visas to foreign nationals, the foreign minister said that those interested to visit Pakistan will be issued e-visas.

He said the government has taken a major decision in a meeting chaired by the prime minister. The officials of security agencies were also present in the meeting, Qureshi said.

“We have decided to issue visas to the citizens of 173 countries in the meeting,” he said.

