Pakistan sees Golan heights as part of Syria, IoK’s situation on decline: FM Qureshi

Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing the media over OIC summit and recent geopolitical situation expressed reservations against Israel’s blatant disregard for Golan Heights, showing them a part of Israel rather than Syria, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed Israel’s efforts to take control of Golan heights which Qureshi stressed, were considered a part of Syria by the Pakistan government.

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has given a new map of Israel, which included the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Qureshi also opposed the shifting of American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In December 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly acknowledged Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocated his country’s embassy to the city in May of 2018, a move that sparked waves of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Read More: Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace process

Highlighting the plight of oppressed Kashmiri’s, the FM said: “We have received detailed reports of atrocities occurring in the disputed land.”

“Situation in Kashmir has deteriorated with time and has worsened during the past few years,” Qureshi confessed.

Qureshi also said that the situation in Afghanistan also came under discussion at the OIC summit.

“Pakistan also directed the Organization of of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) attention towards the Palestine issue,” said Qureshi.

“For long lasting and prevalent peace in the Middle East, the Palestine issue needs to be resolved on priority basis,” Qureshi stressed.

Talking about Modi’s re-election as Prime Minister and Bhartya Janata Party winning the Indian Elections, Qureshi opined that Pakistan will wait and watch when serious talks pertaining to core issues of the neighboring countries take off.

“Pakistan has always maintained that the ails that plague both nations need to be brought to the table for viable solutions, Qureshi said in conclusion.

Comments

comments