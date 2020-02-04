Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to bring back daughter of incarcerated Pakistani woman from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: A three-year-old girl, who was in Saudi Arabia, after her mother jailed for attempting to smuggle heroin, is being brought back to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistani woman named Rani Bibi, travelled for Jeddah last year in May along with her four-year-old daughter Emaan, where she was sent to jail by Saudi police after found guilty of smuggling heroin.

The woman is likely to be awarded the death penalty or life imprisonment by the Saudi government.

On request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Overseas Minister Zulfi Bukhari contacted officials of Saudi overseas ministry and requested to send back Emaan to Pakistan.

The Saudi authorities approved permission of Pakistan and allowed minor girl to travel back to her native country. She was kept in social protection cell after her mother was jailed.

The three-year-old girl will reach Peshawar at 9:0 pm tonight from Jeddah, where she will be handed over to her uncle.

Meanwhile, Minister for Overseas has requested authorities to bear all expenditure of minor including providing him with a better education.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

First phase of Karachi Urban Forest inaugurated along Lyari river

Pakistan

Lahore youth commits suicide after jumping off Orange Line Metro Train station

Pakistan

Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on February 13

Business

Pakistan to buy more Malaysian palm oil after India’s withdrawal


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close