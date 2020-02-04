ISLAMABAD: A three-year-old girl, who was in Saudi Arabia, after her mother jailed for attempting to smuggle heroin, is being brought back to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistani woman named Rani Bibi, travelled for Jeddah last year in May along with her four-year-old daughter Emaan, where she was sent to jail by Saudi police after found guilty of smuggling heroin.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman is likely to be awarded the death penalty or life imprisonment by the Saudi government.

On request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Overseas Minister Zulfi Bukhari contacted officials of Saudi overseas ministry and requested to send back Emaan to Pakistan.

The Saudi authorities approved permission of Pakistan and allowed minor girl to travel back to her native country. She was kept in social protection cell after her mother was jailed.

The three-year-old girl will reach Peshawar at 9:0 pm tonight from Jeddah, where she will be handed over to her uncle.

Meanwhile, Minister for Overseas has requested authorities to bear all expenditure of minor including providing him with a better education.

